Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- April 9, 2018

Man fatally shot while trying to attack Troy police officers with knives

A man armed with multiple knives was fatally shot Monday morning after attempting to attack officers in Troy.

Driver in crash that killed Henry Ford doctor, injured high school athlete on I-96 to be sentenced

An 18-year-old man is set to be sentenced Monday for causing a deadly crash April 2, 2017 on eastbound I-96 near the Davison in Detroit.

Metro Detroit 'planned killing spree': Court hearing today for suspect in Keith Kitchen's murder

Vernest James Griffin, the man who is allegedly responsible for the death of Keith Kitchen, is expected in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.

Man charged in neighbor's death during attempted rescue from dog mauling due in court

A Detroit man charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his neighbor last year while trying to stop a dog mauling is due in court Monday morning for a preliminary hearing.

Girl, 3, remains in critical condition after being shot in head outside Detroit gas station

A beautiful, happy, once high-spirited, happy-go-lucky little girl full of joy is now lying in a hospital bed in critical condition after being shot in the head Saturday afternoon.

US denies Syrian state media reports of US missile attack on Homs air base

The Pentagon has denied Syrian claims the US attacked a Homs air base Sunday, hours after President Donald Trump tweeted "Animal Assad" would have a "big price to pay" for an alleged chemical weapons attack in the city of Douma.

Zuckerberg on Hill Monday to meet with lawmakers

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will meet Monday with lawmakers, including members of committees holding hearings this week on the Cambridge Analytica scandal, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

