Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 1, 2019

Men sentenced in Pontiac shooting that injured 11-year-old boy

The men involved in a shooting outside a Pontiac party store were sentenced Thursday.

Victory Inn human trafficking ring leader arrested after 3-year manhunt, ICE says

Authorities say they found nearly $12,000 and a quantity of suspected cocaine in Bell’s motel room. Authorities also arrested a female defendant who is facing drug charges.

Livonia man charged after striking Little Caesars employee over pizza order

A Livonia man is facing charges after video showed him assaulting an employee at Little Caesars.

Macomb Township woman uses hidden cameras to catch husband poisoning her coffee

In July 2018, a woman told officials she was feeling tired and nauseous and experienced blurred vision after drinking coffee on the days her husband, Brian Kozlowski, prepared it for her.

Metro Detroit weather: Refreshing start, then tons of sun

Welcome to August! It’s a refreshing start to your Thursday around Metro Detroit with morning temperatures mainly in the mid 50s, and the usual, cooler suburbs flirting with the 40s.

