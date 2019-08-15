Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 15, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Michigan State Police investigating 'terrorist threat' at Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill

A man was taken into custody after threatening to shoot up Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill in Armada Township.

Funeral service for L. Brooks Patterson in Troy

The funeral will be today at 1:30 p.m. at the Woodside Bible Church. It is open to the public. The burial will be private. You can watch the funeral service live in the video player above.

Israel bars Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Minnesota Rep. Omar from entering country

Israel’s deputy foreign minister says the government has decided to bar two U.S. Democratic congresswomen who support the international boycott movement from entering the country.

Suspect in Philadelphia standoff identified

A man who police say shot at officers during a standoff that lasted nearly eight hours in Philadelphia has been identified as Maurice Hill, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross told CNN.

Woodward Dream Cruise 2019 on Saturday: What you need to know

The Woodward Dream Cruise is the world’s largest one-day celebration of classic car culture that attracts over 1 million visitors, and more than 40,000 muscle cars, street rods, custom, collector and special interest vehicles.

Video shows Livonia road rage incident; man charged

A 47-year-old Livonia man faces an assault charge after video captured a road rage incident July 18 on Plymouth Road.

Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers, thunderstorms possible today

Today will feature an isolated shower possible during the morning, although most of us will remain dry. Scattered showers and thunderstorms then pop up this afternoon during the heat of the day. Highs will reach the low 80s (27-28 degrees Celsius), with a north wind at 5 to 10 mph.

