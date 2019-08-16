Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 16, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib cancels Israel trip due to 'oppressive conditions'

Michigan U.S. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (MI-13) said Friday morning she will not travel to Palestine to visit her grandmother.

Oakland County executive decision

The Oakland County Board of Commissioners is meeting Friday to decide who will be the county's next executive.

Blake's Cider Mill worker charged with making terrorist threat

Police said Jonathan Keck, 29, became angry after being told to work on the plumbing of a urinal and threatened to shoot the place up.

Woodward Dream Cruise 2019 on Saturday: What you need to know

The Woodward Dream Cruise is the world’s largest one-day celebration of classic car culture that attracts over 1 million visitors, and more than 40,000 muscle cars, street rods, custom, collector and special interest vehicles.

Metro Detroit weather: Humidity increasing, weekend storms possible

I hope you’ve enjoyed the pleasant temperatures we’ve had the past few days, because heat and humidity will come roaring back big-time this weekend.

