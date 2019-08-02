Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 2, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

GM's Warren Transmission Plant closes

Friday is a day workers have been fearing since November, when GM announced the Warren Transmission Plant would close.

Injured driver charged with murder in Taylor crash with semi truck that killed his passengers

The injured driver who sped through a red light and crashed into a semi truck in Taylor is facing murder charges in the deaths of his two passengers, officials said.

3 men arrested after trying to rob CPL holder, crashing into Detroit house during getaway

Three men were taken into custody Thursday after trying to rob a man who turned out to be a concealed pistol license holder and crashing into a house while trying to get away from him, police said.

Metro Detroit weather: What to expect this weekend

The magnificent August weather continues today, starting with the cooler conditions this morning with temps in the 40s and mainly 50s as you head out to clear skies.

