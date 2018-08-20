Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 20, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what was on Local 4 News at Noon:

Funeral service for Detroit police Officer Fadi Shukur

A funeral was held Monday morning for Detroit police Officer Fadi Shukur, who served with the Detroit Police Department for just 6 months before being struck by a vehicle on Aug. 4. He died in the hospital two weeks later.

Pope on Pennsylvania sex abuse report

Pope Francis has acknowledged "with shame and repentance" the Catholic Church's failure to act over sexual abuse by clerics against minors going back decades, writing "we showed no care for the little ones; we abandoned them."

Domestic murder in Ypsilanti Township

Police responded to a shooting at a home in Ypsilanti Township on Monday morning. When officers arrived, they found a woman, 28, shot and killed.

Adult foster care home suspended after drug trafficking bust

An Oakland County adult foster care home has had its license suspended after police found evidence of drug trafficking at the facility earlier this month.

Michael Cohen investigated for more than $20M in bank fraud

Federal investigators examining whether President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen committed bank and tax fraud are looking at more than $20 million in loans obtained for his and his family's taxi companies.

Gretchen Whitmer announces running mate in governor race

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer has announced that her running mate is Garlin Gilchrist II, who runs the University of Michigan's Center for Social Media Responsibility.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.