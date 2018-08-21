Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 21, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what was on Local 4 News at Noon:

Off-duty Detroit firefighter found shot to death in home

An off duty Detroit firefighter was found shot to death inside a home Tuesday morning on Detroit's west side.

Wayne County deputy arrested for drunk driving

A Wayne County deputy was arrested for drunk driving and fighting with officers in Auburn Hills early Saturday morning, police said.

Trump says he could take over Russia investigation

Trump tells Reuters he has chosen not to be involved in the investigation into Russian interference but "could run it" if he wanted to, according to Reuters.

EPA unveils proposal to roll back Obama-era rules

The Environmental Protection Agency will allow states to set their own emission standards for coal-fueled power plants, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Officials believe body of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts found

Investigators believe they have found the body of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who has been missing for more than a month.

