Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 22, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon:

1 killed 3 injured in shooting on Detroit's east side

Detroit police are investigating a shooting on the city's east side that left one woman dead and three others injured Wednesday morning.

Detroit police rush shooting victim to hospital but woman dies

A woman was shot and killed early Wednesday morning on Detroit’s west side.

Thieves smash into Detroit Coney Island steal ATM

Thieves targeted a 24-hour Coney Island, smashing into it and stealing the ATM early Wednesday morning.

Facebook takes down 652 pages, some with Russia, Iran links

Facebook has taken down 652 pages, accounts and groups it identified as part of coordinated disinformation campaigns that originated in Iran and targeted countries around the world.

Security camera offered key clue in Mollie Tibbetts case

Security camera footage gave investigators a first glimpse of the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts.

Golden State Killer suspect to be tried in one trial in Sacramento

The man accused of being the infamous Golden State Killer will be tried in Sacramento.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.