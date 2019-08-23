Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 23, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Carjacked tow truck used by thieves to smash into Detroit check cashing business, police say

A stolen truck was used to ram through the wall of a check cashing business Friday morning.

David Koch, billionaire businessman and GOP donor, dies

Conservative billionaire David Koch, who became a household name through the policy and political empire he created with his older brother, Charles, has died. He was 79.

Metro Detroit weekend construction: Check list of freeway, road closures here

We have an orange barrel alert for those hitting the road this weekend.

Metro Detroit weather: Here's what to expect this weekend

Skies will go from clear to partly cloudy through the middle of your Friday as highs hit the mid 70s and winds remain NNE 5-12 mph occasionally gusting 15-20 mph later on.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.