Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 27, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Bodies found in shed behind Clinton Township mobile home

The bodies of a woman and man were found Sunday in a small shed behind a home in Clinton Township.

Jacksonville gamers flee after gunman kills two, self

A gunman entered a Jacksonville gaming venue Sunday and opened fire, killing two people and wounding nine others.

Sen. John McCain dies at 81

U.S. flags at the White House returned to full staff this morning as the nation continued to mourn the death of Senator John McCain. However, U.S. flags at the U.S. Capitol remain at half staff.

Aretha Franklin tribute concert at Chene Park

More than 30 performers will take the stage at Detroit's Chene Park Thursday night to honor Aretha Franklin.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.