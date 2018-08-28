Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 28, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what was on Local 4 News at Noon:

Aretha Franklin funeral visitation in Detroit

Public visitations for Aretha Franklin are being held at the Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History in Detroit.

Person of interest named after bodies found in Clinton Township

Police said a 24-year-old man is a person of interest in connection with two people who were found dead in a shed in Clinton Township.

Mayor Duggan to announce improvements to DDOT

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is set to announce some major improvements to services provided by the Detroit Department of Transportation.

