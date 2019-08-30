Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 30, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Bystander killed in double shooting outside Southwest Detroit gas station

Investigators said a 46-year-old man was shot several times after leaving the gas station on Fort Street, near the Marathon Detroit Refinery.

2 people shot at Bosco Lounge in Ferndale: 'A pretty chaotic scene'

Ferndale police said they have two people in custody and say there is no ongoing threat to the community. Police said they received three 911 calls about 1:05 a.m. about shots fired at the club.

Ford recalls 550K vehicles for seat strength problem

The recall covers certain 2018 through 2020 F-150 pickups, 2019 and 2020 Super Duty trucks, 2018 and 2019 Explorer SUVs, and 2019 and 2020 Expedition SUVs.

2019 Arts, Beats & Eats

The 22nd annual Arts, Beats & Eats will take place in Downtown Royal Oak on Labor Day weekend, Aug. 30 through Sept. 2.

Metro Detroit weather: What to expect this weekend, Labor Day

Weather conditions will be superb for the start of Arts, Beats, and Eats in Royal Oak including a dry evening and night tonight.

