Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 8, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Man shoots, kills alleged armed robber on Detroit's west side

Police said the victim had a valid concealed pistol license.

Suspect in Detroit serial killer case bound over in second sexual assault case

Deangelo Kenneth Martin, 34, of Detroit, is accused of kidnapping, strangling and assaulting a 51-year-old Detroit woman. He was bound over for trial Thursday in court.

Naked man, woman found in fogged-up car parked at Birmingham Police Department

A Birmingham police officer pulled into the parking lot at 200 Martin Street at 12:17 a.m. Aug. 1. He saw a vehicle running and parked in a spot marked for "municipal vehicles only," according to authorities.

I-75 construction in Oakland County: What to know about Segment 3

Segment 3 of the project will focus on rebuilding the stretch between Eight Mile and 13 Mile roads, which is more than 5 miles long.

Metro Detroit weather: Drying out, cooling down

We don’t expect much even north, but most of us will be drying out with a gradual clearing of the skies.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.