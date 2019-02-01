Local 4 News at Noon -- Feb. 1, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Suspect in hit-and-run arrested after man critically injured in crash on I-94 at Telegraph in Taylor

A hit-and-run driver was arrested Friday after a crash that closed westbound I-94 at Telegraph Road, police said.

Michigan governor orders flags lowered for Army corporal

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and state flags to be lowered to honor a soldier from western Michigan who died during a training exercise in southern New Mexico.

Several water main breaks reported in Metro Detroit, Michigan

Water main breaks and burst pipes due to bitterly cold temperatures have disrupted operations at a Detroit court, a university library and other places around Michigan.

DASHCAM: Tennessee woman slams beer while being arrested after leading police chase

Deputies said they were running radar checks near a school about 1 p.m. when they saw a 2002 Kia Rio traveling 60 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Metro Detroit weather: Still frigid Friday, not so much this weekend

Friday morning will start with near or sub-zero temps in the Motor City and the entire region. Wind speeds will be much lower, so wind chills will not be as dangerous.

