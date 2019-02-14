Local 4 News at Noon -- Feb. 14, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Carjacking victim shoots, kills carjacker on Detroit's west side

The crime happened in the 18900 block of Snowden Street on the city's west side.

Police say Warren hit-and-run driver arrested for striking, killing bicyclist while going 70 mph

A 24-year-old Roseville man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of a father who was crossing the street on his bicycle in Warren.

Michigan's expanded 'Move Over' law takes effect: What to know

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder signed into a law an expansion of the "Move Over Law," which required drivers to slow to 10 mph below the posted speed limit, as well as to yield their lane, when passing police or emergency vehicles on the side of the road.

Former Oak Park city employee accused of filing false invoices worth more than $400,000

A former Oak Park city employee is accused of filing fraudulent invoices that listed her husband as a vendor-payee.

Metro Detroit weather: Temps to reach near 40 on Thursday

We have temps in the teens around most of Metro Detroit as you head out but those numbers will be slowly rising into the 20s through the morning hours and then quickly through the 30s later this afternoon.

