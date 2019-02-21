Local 4 News at Noon -- Feb. 21, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Michigan AG to offer updates on MSU, Catholic Church, Flint investigations

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Michigan State Police Col. Joe Gasper, and Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud are holding a joint news conference on Thursday to offer updates on the state's top three investigations.

Chicago police: Jussie Smollett faked attack to 'promote his career'

"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett "took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career" when he made a false police report about an attack in Chicago, the city's police superintendent said Thursday.

Ann Arbor homicide investigation underway after man found dead in home

According to Lt. Renee Bush, police arrived and started to investigate around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Lillian Road in the area of US-23 and Packard Street.

Police detail timeline, motive of mother in West Michigan murder-suicide

The shooting deaths of three young girls and their mother in West Michigan earlier this week has been ruled a murder-suicide.

Metro Detroit weather: Thunderstorms, dangerous wind gusts possible this weekend

The weather this weekend will feel very spring-ish, but not in a good way -- unless you like 50 mph wind gusts and downpours.

