Local 4 News at Noon -- Feb. 7, 2019

Detroit police find several cremated remains at former Howell Funeral Home

Police said what appears to be several sets of cremated remains were found inside an abandoned funeral home on Dexter Avenue near Fenkell Avenue.

FCA announces 2018 profit sharing: Average payments of $6,000

Based on the Company’s 2018 financial performance, FCA announced Thursday that it will make average profit sharing payments of $6,000 to eligible UAW-represented employees.

Detroit mayor's Michigan car insurance lawsuit back in court

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is taking the fight against high auto insurance rates to federal court on Thursday.

Car crashes into Hazel Park smoke shop for smash-and-grab robbery

Police are investigating after a car crashed into Puffs Smoke & Vape on Dequindre Avenue.

Metro Detroit weather: Rain Thursday with temps rising

Most of Metro Detroit will have rain showers moving in as temps start to take off. We start in the low 30s but will be near 40 degrees by noon and near 50 degrees by late afternoon or evening.

