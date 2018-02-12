Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- February 12, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

2 gunmen barricaded in Detroit homes after 2 women killed, officer shot

Two gunmen were barricaded inside homes Monday morning in Detroit after two women were killed and a police officer was shot in the knee.

Man's sentencing in fatal shooting of Detroit police Sgt. Kenneth Steil rescheduled until Thursday

A man who pleaded no contest to the murder Detroit police sergeant was due in court Monday to face sentencing but the hearing was rescheduled until Thursday afternoon.

Doctors believe Highland Park baby's death is homicide; investigation underway

Police are investigating the death of a 7-month-old baby girl in Highland Park.

2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang: TV schedule, event times for Monday, Feb. 12

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang are February 9 through February 25. You can find the full TV schedule for Feb. 12 below.

GOP senators introduce version of White House immigration framework

A group of Republican senators on Sunday night released a version of President Donald Trump's immigration proposal ahead of a floor debate on immigration this week.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

