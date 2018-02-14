Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- February 14, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Inside the answers Michigan State gave Congress when asked about Larry Nassar case

On Tuesday night, Michigan State's answers to Congress about the Larry Nassar investigation went public.

Remembering Detroit police Officer Darren Weathers, who was killed in crash

At 25 years young, Officer Darren Weathers already was a combat veteran and the father of a little girl.

Man charged in murder of Sgt. Collin Rose due in court for competency hearing

The man accused of shooting two Detroit police officers and killing Sgt. Collin Rose is due in court Wednesday for a competency hearing based on an independent evaluation.

Michigan anti-vaccination case due back in court for motion hearing

A controversial vaccination case continues Wednesday in Oakland County Circuit Court.

Authorities respond to shooting at NSA facility

Authorities are responding to a shooting in Fort Meade, Maryland, where the National Security Agency is headquartered, the White House said Wednesday.

I-696, I-75, US-24 undergoing emergency repairs Wednesday in Metro Detroit

The Michigan Department of Transportation will have road crews conducting emergency repairs Wednesday on eastbound I-696, southbound I-75 and US-24.

2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang: TV schedule, event times for Wednesday, Feb. 14

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang are February 9 through February 25. You can find the full TV schedule for Feb. 14 below.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

