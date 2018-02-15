Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- February 15, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

2 brothers ambushed, killed by gunmen outside home on Ashton Street in Detroit

Two brothers were shot and killed when they were ambushed outside a home early Thursday morning in the 14000 block of Ashton Street.

Marquise Cromer to be sentenced in fatal shooting of Detroit police Sgt. Kenneth Steil

A man who pleaded no contest to the murder of a Detroit police sergeant faces sentencing Thursday.

3 charged with using 14-year-old Detroit girl in human trafficking

Three people from Detroit are accused of using a 14-year-old girl in human trafficking for at least 10 days this past month.

Here's why McDonald's is banishing cheeseburgers, chocolate milk from Happy Meals

McDonald's will soon banish cheeseburgers and chocolate milk from its Happy Meal menu in an effort to cut down on the calories, sodium, saturated fat and sugar that kids consume at its restaurants.

Florida teen charged with 17 murder counts in high school attack

An orphaned 19-year-old with a troubled past and his own AR-15 rifle was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder Thursday morning after being questioned for hours by state and federal authorities following the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. in five years.

2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang: TV schedule, event times for Thursday, Feb. 15

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang are February 9 through February 25. You can find the full TV schedule for Feb. 15 below.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

