Local 4 News at Noon -- February 16, 2018

Trump to meet with those affected by Florida shooting on Friday

President Donald Trump said Friday he will head to Florida later in the day to meet with those affected by the school shooting that left 17 dead in southern Florida.

229,000 Ram trucks recalled to fix problem with gear shifters

Fiat Chrysler is recalling about 229,000 Ram trucks, mostly in North America, because they can be shifted out of park without a key in the ignition or a foot on the brake.

Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel will be performing at Detroit Boat Show

Twiggy the Water Skiing will be in Detroit over the next week, showcasing aquatic skills at the Detroit Boat Show.

2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang: TV schedule, event times for Friday, Feb. 16

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang are February 9 through February 25. You can find the full TV schedule for Feb. 16 below.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

