Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- February 19, 2018

Flood Watch in Metro Detroit through Wednesday; More than 2 inches of rain possible

The Local4Casters have been telling you since last week to expect this, and the event has officially begun: a significant weather pattern change that will usher in much warmer temperatures, and a lot of rain.

Michigan State Police investigate after vehicles damaged on I-75

Michigan State Police are investigating after multiple vehicles were hit by projectiles Sunday afternoon on I-75.

Several Metro Detroit construction projects delayed due to rain

Scheduled construction work on several area freeways are delayed due to rain, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

28-year-old man shot in back behind dry cleaner on Detroit's east side

A 28-year-old man was shot Monday morning behind a dry cleaner on Detroit’s east side.

Michigan's Consumers Energy to stop burning coal by 2040

Consumers Energy will phase out electricity production from coal by 2040 to slash emissions of heat-trapping gases that cause global warming, the Michigan utility's president and CEO told The Associated Press.

Marches, walkouts and sit-ins: Gun control battle heads to the street

As survivors of Wednesday's school shooting demand that it be the last such massacre, marches are being planned around the country to amplify the students' message that action must be taken to end gun violence.

2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang: TV schedule, event times for Monday, Feb. 19

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang are February 9 through February 25. You can find the full TV schedule for Feb. 19 below.

