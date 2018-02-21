Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- February 21, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

POTHOLE PATROL: Where are the worst roads in Metro Detroit?

It seems the 2018 pothole season has arrived early in Metro Detroit.

Garden City High School on lockdown after bullet found in school

Garden City High School is on lockdown after a bullet was found inside the school.

Student found with 2 loaded airsoft guns at middle school in Metro Detroit

Officials at a middle school in Metro Detroit said a student was found Tuesday with two loaded airsoft guns.

South Lyon High School student charged with making threats of re-enacting Florida shooting

A student at South Lyon High School was charged and arraigned Tuesday in connection with threats made against the school on social media.

Famed evangelist preacher Billy Graham dies at 99

Famed evangelist preacher Billy Graham has died at age 99, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association tells NBC News.

Florida Legislature rejects weapons ban with massacre survivors en route to Capitol

The Florida state House on Tuesday rejected a ban on many semiautomatic guns and large capacity magazines as dozens of survivors of last week's school shooting headed to the state Capitol to turn their grief into political action.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

