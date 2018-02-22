Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- February 22, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

POTHOLE PATROL: Van Dyke between 9 Mile, 18 Mile roads identified as 'best' stretch

While Mound Road in Macomb County has been called one of the worst concrete roads ever traveled by anyone, a road that runs parallel just a mile to the east is being identified as one of the better ones in Metro Detroit right now.

Emergency pothole patching begins Thursday on I-696, I-75, US-24

Emergency pothole patching begins on some Metro Detroit freeways Thursday morning.

I-696 reconstruction project meeting being held Thursday

There is relief on the way for drivers who are risking the dangerous drive along I-696.

Northville boil water advisory remains in effect

A Boil Water Advisory was issued for Northville and will go into effect at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to remain in effect for two days.

Warren hotel evacuated after smoke filled 2nd, 3rd floors

More than 100 guests had to evacuate from the Extended Stay Hotel in Warren on Thursday morning after smoke filled the second and third floors.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

