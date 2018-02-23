Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- February 23, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Report: Michigan State basketball named in federal corruption investigation

Michigan State University could face NCAA penalties after being named in a federal corruption case that involves some of the biggest programs in college basketball, according to a report.

Livonia remains under boil water advisory until at least Sunday

The city of Livonia remains under a boil water advisory until at least Sunday after a water main break Thursday night caused low water pressure.

3 suspects due in court on murder charges in fatal shooting at Greektown Hotel in Detroit

Three men charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in an elevator at Greektown Hotel are due in court Friday for a preliminary hearing.

Michigan House pushes for $175 million in funding to repair roads

The Michigan House has approved $175 million for road repairs, but it's up to the Senate to approve the funding.

Florida shooting: Bullets flew for 4 minutes as armed deputy waited outside

When Nikolas Cruz started shooting last week at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, an armed deputy stationed at the Florida school rushed to the building. But instead of entering, the officer waited outside for four minutes as the gunman killed students and faculty inside, authorities said.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.