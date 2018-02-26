Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- February 26, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

3 people shot, killed at gas station on Fenkell Avenue in Detroit

Three people were shot and killed Monday morning at a gas station in the 22000 block of Fenkell Avenue on Detroit's west side.

Lake Shore High School in St. Clair Shores on lockdown after bullet found in school

Lake Shore High School in St. Clair Shores is on lockdown after a bullet was found inside the school Monday morning.

Milan Area Schools evacuated after bomb threat; school canceled Monday

All buildings within the Milan Area Schools district were evacuated Monday morning after the district received a bomb threat through email.

Congress' week: Gun debate, Graham to lie in honor at Capitol

Congress returns after a weeklong recess to another debate over gun control following another devastating mass shooting that left 17 people dead at a high school in Florida.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

