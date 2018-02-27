Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- February 27, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Wayne-Westland Community Schools forced to close after threats on social media

Wayne-Westland Community Schools district leaders held a meeting Monday night to discuss the problem of school threats when it came a very real problem for their own district.

Construction worker who died after trench collapse in Sterling Heights identified

A trench collapsed onto a construction worker at a site along Mound Road between 18 Mile and 19 Mile roads on Monday afternoon, killing him at the scene.

Former Harper Woods police officer to be sentenced for possession, misconduct in office

A former Harper Woods police officer faces sentencing Tuesday morning.

Man arrested at Detroit Metro Airport for alleged criminal sexual conduct with minor in Michigan

A 21-year-old man was arrested at Detroit Metro Airport after an investigation into possible criminal sexual conduct with a teen.

Neighbor says Nikolas Cruz always showed a dark side

Joelle Guarino says she knew Nikolas Cruz was going to shoot up a school. She just didn't know when.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

