Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- February 28, 2018

Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Southfield

Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead late Tuesday from apparent gunshot wounds.

Dick's Sporting Goods will stop selling assault-style rifles, raise age limit for all gun sales

Dick's Sporting Goods, the nation's largest sporting goods retailer, will stop selling assault-style weapons like the one used in the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting.

Police: Masked men rob, shoot homeless man in Detroit

A 54-year-old homeless man was robbed and shot by two unidentified masked criminals early Wednesday morning in Detroit.

Classes resume for Florida high school students

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students returned to classes Wednesday hoping to restore some sense of normalcy two weeks after a former student stormed the hallways with an AR-15 style rifle, killing 17 classmates and faculty members.

Heavy rain followed by 2-4 inches of snow expected Thursday in Metro Detroit

Heavier and more widespread rain moves into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario Thursday morning and will last for several hours dropping a half inch to an inch of rain during the morning and early afternoon tomorrow.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

