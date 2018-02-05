Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- February 5, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Nassar sentenced 40-125 years in prison for sexually abusing girls at Michigan gymnastics club

Larry Nassar has been sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for sexually abusing young gymnasts in Michigan.

Man shot inside AMC Star theater in Clinton Township

A man was shot Sunday night at the AMC Star Theatre in Clinton Township.

Uber driver shot several times, killed on Detroit's west side

An Uber driver man was fatally shot several times Sunday night on Detroit's west side, police said.

In Philly, party after Super Bowl win turns into looting, vandalism

Shortly after the final whistle, Philadelphia Eagles supporters came out en masse to celebrate their team's victory over the New England Patriots and the Eagles's first-ever Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

Fourth fatal crash involving an Amtrak train in two months

Sunday's train collision in South Carolina was the fourth fatal incident involving an Amtrak train since the start of December.

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

