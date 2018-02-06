Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- February 6, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Dow storms back after dipping into correction

The stock market is storming back after briefly sinking into a correction. The Dow declined 567 points at Tuesday's open, then raced back to a 350-point gain in extremely volatile trading.

Man arraigned on murder charges in death of Detroit police Officer Glenn Doss

A man accused of fatally shooting a Detroit police officer was arraigned on murder charges Tuesday.

Report: Suspect wanted in widely shared child porn video arrested in Alabama

Authorities in Alabama have identified and arrested the suspect in a child porn video being shared around the world.

SpaceX Falcon Heavy: Everything you need to know

If you have space-obsessed friends, you might have heard the words "Falcon Heavy" used a lot lately.

Are Trump's tax cuts backfiring on Wall Street?

Wall Street celebrated while President Donald Trump pushed for huge business tax cuts that the economy didn't really need. Tax cut euphoria carried the Dow a breathtaking 8,000 points to levels never seen before.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

