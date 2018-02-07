Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- February 7, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

2 women to be sentenced in fatal drive-by shooting of Garden City High School student

Two women face sentencing Wednesday in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Garden City High School student.

Detroit officer due in court for alleged assault, unlawful arrest caught on camera at gas station

A Detroit police officer is due in court Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing in connection with an alleged assault and unlawful arrest of two men at a gas station on the city's west side.

LIVE STREAM: Detroit Lions introduce new head coach Matt Patricia

The Detroit Lions will introduce their new head coach Matt Patricia during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon in Allen Park, Michigan.

2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang: Full TV schedule, times, dates

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang are February 9 through February 25. or the first time ever at a Winter Olympics, NBC will broadcast Olympic primetime competition live across all time zones.

Next winter storm coming Friday morning; 4-7 inches of snow possible in Metro Detroit

A snowy start to your Wednesday and we are under a Winter Weather Advisory for very tricky travel due to the snow. It's been a roller coaster week of weather in Michigan - and Friday will be no different.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.