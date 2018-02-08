Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- February 8, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Shots fired in Highland Park as 2 men involved in love triangle fight over girlfriend, police say

Shots were fired Wednesday in Highland Park when two men involved in a love triangle got into an argument about a girlfriend, police said.

Teen charged with raping high school classmate in Warren school stairwell heads to court

A 14-year-old Warren boy will head to court Thursday as he is accused of raping one of his female classmates at Lincoln High School.

Man due in court for fatal shooting of 17-year-old following neighborhood brawl in Warren

A 25-year-old man is due in court Thursday morning for a preliminary hearing in connection with the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Warren.

Congress set to vote Thursday on budget bill: What to watch

The Senate vote on a massive two-year budget deal that also keeps the government open and hikes the debt ceiling is in good shape, aides say. As it currently stands, the votes in the House for the budget agreement are not locked in, according to several sources working on the whip process.

Kim Jong Un watches parade of North Korean tanks, missiles and troops

Troops, missiles and tanks rolled into North Korea's historic Kim Il Sung Square Thursday in a highly anticipated parade of military might on the eve of South Korea's Winter Olympics.

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

