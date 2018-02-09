Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- February 9, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Metro Detroit winter storm: Total weekend snow accumulation could reach 12 inches

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect now for areas along and south of 10 Mile Road or I-696. It’s a Winter Weather Advisory today for all of our counties north of that mark with slightly lesser snow totals expected the farther north you go today. The snow is coming down at a pretty good clip and with temps in the teens early, the snow is sticking to the streets.

More than 200 flights canceled at Detroit Metropolitan Airport

More than 200 flights arriving and departing Detroit Metropolitan Airport were canceled Friday morning due to a Winter storm hitting the Great Lakes Region.

Snow emergencies issued in Metro Detroit

Snow emergencies are being declared as Metro Detroit is expected to get more winter weather.

Detroit police search for missing 3-year-old girl taken by non-custodial mother

Detroit police are searching for 3-year-old Shonell Perry who was allegedly taken from a home on Biltmore Street by her non-custodial mother, Lucia Perry.

Airbnb regulations changed in some Detroit neighborhoods, city inspections required

Homes used as Airbnbs in certain Detroit neighborhoods will now face new regulations.

Trump says he has signed budget bill

President Donald Trump signed a spending bill Friday morning to keep the government operating after some brief uncertainty about when he would do so.

Winter Olympics opening ceremony sees historic handshake

South Korean President Moon Jae-in shook hands with Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as geopolitics and sporting endeavor merged at the opening of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Stock market sell-off loses steam in Europe

After turmoil in the United States and Asia, stock markets in Europe managed to find a steadier footing Friday.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.