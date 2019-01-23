Local 4 News at Noon -- Jan. 23, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Detroit Metro Airport reopens after closure due to weather

Detroit Metropolitan Airport is reopened Wednesday morning after closing Tuesday night due to icy conditions.

Hassett: There could be zero economic growth if shutdown lingers

A top economic adviser to President Donald Trump told CNN on Wednesday that the US economy may show no growth in the first quarter if the federal government shutdown lasts much longer.

Gunman still at large after man killed, woman injured in Monroe shooting

A gunman is still at large Wednesday after a man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in Monroe, police said.

Ex-Michigan middle school principal charged with sex crimes involving young boys

A former Michigan middle school principal is facing criminal sexual conduct charges for alleged inappropriate relationships with young boys.

Metro Detroit weather: Temps rising, rain continues through afternoon

There is quite a slug of moisture moving in and again, this should be mostly rain for most of us through the morning and afternoon.

