Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- January 10, 2018

Lighthouse of Oakland County loses duplex to fire in Pontiac; family safe

A family lost everything they had Tuesday evening in a fire at a duplex in Pontiac.

Mother, boyfriend wanted in 4-year-old Sumpter Township girl's death captured in Georgia

New information has been revealed after the disturbing death of a 4-year-old girl from Sumpter Township.

Lockdown lifted at 3 Center Line schools following police situation

Three schools in Center Line were placed on lockdown Wednesday due to a nearby police situation.

DACA negotiations full steam ahead despite ruling, sources say

In the wake of a late night court ruling blocking the Trump administration from ending a popular immigration program, congressional negotiators say it's still full steam ahead -- for now.

Mudslide devastation massive in S. California

Destructive waves of mud sliding down barren hillsides in Southern California slammed everything in sight.

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

