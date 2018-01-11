Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- January 11, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

2 killed in crash near Detroit's GM Poletown Plant

Two people were killed and one child was seriously injured in a crash at Chene and East Grand Boulevard on Detroit's east side on Thursday morning.

Police arrest Metro Detroit man believed to be responsible for 22 break-ins over past month

Plain clothes officers from West Bloomfield, Novi and Farmington Hills worked together on Wednesday morning to catch a man who they believe is responsible for a string of break-ins in the area.

Coast Guard suspends search for missing snowmobiler in Monroe County

The Coast Guard is temporarily suspending their search for a missing man. Officials believe the man was riding a snowmobile when we fell through the ice late Wednesday night.

Prosecutor discusses charges for Michigan teens accused of killing man with rock thrown off overpass

Five Clio teenagers were arrested in October for allegedly dropping a rock from an overpass that went through a windshield and killed a 32-year-old man.

Walmart is raising its minimum wage and handing out tax cut bonuses

Walmart is raising its minimum wage and handing out tax cut bonuses because of the new Republican tax law.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

