Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- January 12, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: More than 150 schools closed in Metro Detroit

Metro Detroit is under a winter weather advisory until Friday evening.

One dead, one injured in robbery and shooting near Eastern Michigan University

Ypsilanti police detectives are investigating a murder that happened at Huron View Apartments around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

FCA investing $1 billion in truck plant to move Ram truck production from Mexico to Michigan

New investments announced Thursday by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles include moving the Ram Heavy Duty truck production from Mexico to Warren.

General Motors unveils production-ready vehicle with no steering wheel or pedals

General Motors has filed a safety petition with the Department of Transportation for its self-driving Cruise AV.

Trump's profane immigrant comments criticized

President Donald Trump expressed frustration behind closed doors with people coming to the U.S. from "sh--hole countries," The Washington Post reported Thursday.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.