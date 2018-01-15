Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- January 15, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

LIVE STREAM: 2018 Detroit Auto Show reveals

The 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit kicks off with early reveals from the biggest names in automotive.

Officials release cause of 2017 gas line explosion in Orion Township

An investigation into a gas line explosion last year in Orion Township has been completed.

Nassar victims: 'Treatment' was sexual abuse

Former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics Dr. Lawrence Nassar pleaded guilty in November to sexually assaulting young athletes, including girls under the age of 13.

Police investigating after body of woman found wrapped in plastic in Rockwood home

Police in Rockwood are investigating after the body of a woman was found wrapped in plastic early Sunday at a home.

Events to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day planned for Metro Detroit

To commemorate King and honor his legacy, events are planned around Metro Detroit and some local museums are offering free admittance.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

