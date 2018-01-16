Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- January 16, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

LIVE STREAM: Sentencing, victim statements expected in Larry Nassar case

Sentencing for former U.S. gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar will begin on Tuesday, where victims are expected to make statements.

2 adults, 2 kids dead after mobile home fire in Rose Township

Four people were killed in a mobile home fire in Rose Township on Tuesday morning.

LIVE STREAM: 2018 Detroit Auto Show reveals

The 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit kicks off with early reveals from the biggest names in automotive.

Bannon to face House Russia investigators Tuesday

Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist whose political fortunes have taken a roller-coaster fall in the wake of his comments in a scathing book on Trump, will be questioned on Tuesday by lawmakers about the Trump team and Russia.

Dow 26,000: The stock market is a runaway freight train

Seven trading days. That's how long it took the Dow to rocket from 25,000 to 26,000.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

