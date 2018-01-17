Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- January 17, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Meteor and earthquake in Michigan: Here's everything we know

Tuesday night in Michigan was a lot more exciting than you probably planned it to be. Around 8:10 p.m. (give or take), a meteor flew past Southern Michigan, triggered a weak earthquake and blowing up your social media feed.

LIVE STREAM: Day 2 of victim statements at sentencing for Larry Nassar in sex abuse cases

Sentencing for former U.S. gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar will began on Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday.

DACA talks back to starting line after Trump meeting

After months of frenzied negotiations, talks on Capitol Hill on immigration policy were suddenly muted Tuesday, as lawmakers returned to face the continued controversy of over President Donald Trump's vulgar remarks and the looming threat of a government shutdown.

Booker slams DHS secretary's 'amnesia' on Trump's comment

Sen. Cory Booker slammed the homeland security secretary in a speech Tuesday morning for claiming ignorance to the President's slander of African countries.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.