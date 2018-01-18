Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- January 18, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

LIVE STREAM: Day 3 of victim statements at sentencing for Larry Nassar in sex abuse cases

Sentencing for former U.S. gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar will began on Tuesday and will continue on Thursday.

Detroit no longer in contention for second Amazon headquarters

Detroit will not be the home for the new Amazon's new headquarters. Amazon released the 20 finalists who will continue in the selection process on Thursday and Detroit has been left off the list.

Chunk of concrete crashes through man's windshield after falling from I-696 overpass

A Wixom man is lucky to be alive Wednesday after his routine drive down I-696 near Southfield Road abruptly ended with a piece of concrete smashing through his windshield.

Police: CPL holder shoots would-be robber at Detroit home

A home owner shot a would-be robber Thursday morning on Detroit's west side. A 23-year-old CPL holder shot a 19-year-old man at his home Thursday morning around 12:30 a.m., when the 19-year-old man tried to rob the 23-year-old man while selling his iPhone, police said.

Off-duty officer waives preliminary hearing in rough arrest at Meijer store in Detroit

Officer Lonnie Wade waived his preliminary hearing Thursday morning in the rough arrest of a man while a secondary employment position at a Meijer store in Detroit.

Aunts of 13 captive siblings reveal years of secrecy, concerns

For decades, Elizabeth Flores begged to see her nieces and nephews. Even Skype would do. But her sister and brother-in-law, Louise and David Turpin, kept such a secret life that they wouldn't let her in.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

