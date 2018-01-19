Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- January 19, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

LIVE STREAM: Day 4 of victim statements at sentencing for Larry Nassar in sex abuse cases

Sentencing for former U.S. gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar will began on Tuesday and will continue on Friday.

VIDEO: Michigan native, Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber speaks at Larry Nassar sentencing

Michigan native and gold medal winning Olympic gymnast Jordyn Wieber joined the more than 100 victims of former doctor Larry Nassar in making a statement at his sentencing on Friday.

Teams recover meteorite from Michigan meteor

Researchers from the American Meteor Society recovered meteorite from this week's Michigan meteor.

Early morning fire causes extensive damage at 2 Marine City businesses

An early morning fire in Marine City caused extensive damage for two downtown businesses. Vera Grace and Newport Clippers were the two businesses impacted by the fire, which broke out early Friday morning.

Turpin siblings allegedly starved, shackled, taunted with food

For years, the 13 starving children lived in squalor, shackled with padlocks while their parents taunted them with pies left on the counter of their California home, authorities say.

LIVE STREAM: US Senate reconvenes as government shutdown looms

The U.S. Senate reconvenes as a government shutdown looms. Watch LIVE from the Senate floor.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

