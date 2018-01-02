Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- January 2, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Detroit towing scandal: Former Detroit police deputy chief expected to plead guilty

When the charges were first brought, former deputy police chief Celia Washington and her attorney were adamant she had done nothing wrong. A different story will be told Tuesday in court where Washington has a plea hearing.

Police: Detroit man found hiding in bathtub during Ann Arbor home invasion

A 62-year-old Detroit man was found hiding in bathtub during a home invasion Saturday and arrested in connection with several other home invasions in Ann Arbor, police said.

Hoda Kotb named new co-anchor of NBC's TODAY show

Hoda Kotb is officially the co-anchor of NBC's TODAY show. NBC News Chairman Andy Lack made the announcement Tuesday morning about a month after Matt Lauer was fired from the position.

Franken marks final day in Senate in wake of groping allegations

Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken marks his final day in the US Senate on Tuesday after he announced he would step down in the wake of groping allegations.

Tasty Tuesday: Sweet Magnolia's

Some of the beset soul food can be found at Sweet Magnolia's.

Weather

Local 4Caster Paul Gross has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

