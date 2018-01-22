Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- January 22, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Senate to vote on government shutdown at midday

The Senate is scheduled to have a key vote at noon ET Monday on a bill to reopen the government and fund it for three weeks, though it's unclear if this plan will win over enough Democrats to pass.

LIVE STREAM: Day 5 of victim statements at Larry Nassar sentencing for sex abuse cases

The sentencing for former sports physician Larry Nassar will continue Monday morning in Lansing. Watch it live here.

Larry Nassar sentencing: Day 5 is here as students call for Michigan State president to resign

As the sentencing for former sports physician Larry Nassar continues Monday, students question how Michigan State University handled the entire situation.

LIVE: Michigan anti-vaccination case back in court

A controversial vaccination case continues Monday in Oakland County Circuit Court.

Ann Arbor police: Texas trio suspected in several home invasions

Police have arrested a trio from Texas suspected of committing at least two home invasions in Ann Arbor and possibly more in surrounding communities.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

