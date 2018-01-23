Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- January 23, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

1 dead, others injured after shooting at high school in Kentucky

One person is dead after a shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton, Ky.

LIVE STREAM: Day 6 of victim statements at Larry Nassar sentencing for sex abuse cases

The sentencing for former sports physician Larry Nassar will continue Tuesday morning in Lansing. Watch it live here.

DTE Energy announces reduction in rates due to tax reform

DTE Energy announced Tuesday that customers can expect to save money on their electric and gas bills as a result of tax reform.

Man faces charges in 9 armed robberies in Oakland County

A man faces federal charges in connection with a total of nine armed robberies and two attempted robberies in Oakland County.

Woman due back in court in connection with shooting at in-home Dearborn daycare

A woman is due back in court Tuesday in connection with the shooting of two 3-year-old children at an unlicensed daycare in Dearborn.

Tasty Tuesday: Anointed Fish House

The Annointed Fish House in Wayne has some fantastic fish.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.