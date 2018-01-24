Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- January 24, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

LIVE STREAM: Sentencing, final victim statements expected in Day 7 of Larry Nassar case

The sentencing for former sports physician Larry Nassar will continue Wednesday morning in Lansing. Watch it live here.

Detroit teen's deadly ATV crash: Ex-Michigan State Trooper appears in court on murder charges

An ex-Michigan State trooper is due in court Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing in the death of a 15-year-old boy killed in an ATV crash in Detroit.

Consumer groups urging Ford to recall 1.3 million Explorers over carbon monoxide concerns

Several consumer groups are urging Ford Motor Company to recall more than 1.3 million Explorers due to concerns over carbon monoxide.

Employee says Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger pressured her to illegally alter record

Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger is facing new allegations that she harassed her employees, with her chief court clerk saying she was forced to lock herself in her office.

Prosecutors want to keep Turpins from contacting children

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office in Southern California will go to court Wednesday to seek a judge's order that would bar David and Louise Turpin from contacting their 13 children before their torture case goes to trial.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

