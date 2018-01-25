Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- January 25, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Detroit police officer in critical condition after man opens fire on squad cars

A Detroit police officer is in critical condition after he was shot Wednesday night on the city's east side.

Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon resigns amid criticism over Larry Nassar case

Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon announced her resignation as criticism about the school's handling of the Larry Nassar case continues to pour in.

WATCH: Aly Raisman speaks out after Nassar sentencing

Olympian Aly Raisman spoke live Thursday morning on NBC's TODAY Show less than a day after Larry Nassar was sentenced to prison for abusing her and dozens of other young gymnasts.

What we know about who is enrolled in DACA

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program has had a profound effect on the lives of its participants, increasing the chances they find work and buy homes and cars. Most live in California, though participants are scattered throughout the US. The vast majority emigrated from Mexico.

Las Vegas Massacre Victim Jovanna Calzadillas Finally Heads Home After She Was Shot in the Head

Doctors did not expect Jovanna Calzadillas, lying in a coma and tethered to a respirator, to ever recover from the bullet lodged in her brain.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.