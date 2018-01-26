Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- January 26, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

New Haven school bus involved in deadly crash in Ray Township; stretch of North Avenue closed

A deadly crash involving a school bus has forced the closure of North Avenue between 27 Mile and 29 Mile roads in Ray Township.

VIDEO: Fire burns at Holiday Market in Royal Oak

Firefighters were at the scene of a fire Friday morning at Holiday Market in Royal Oak.

Trump pushes 'America First' in Davos in wake of report he tried to fire Mueller

President Donald Trump on Friday pushed his "America First" message abroad as news broke at home that he had tried to fire the special counsel investigating him.

Canton Township bank robbery suspect in custody after standoff with police

A bank robbery suspect has been taken into custody after a long standoff with police in Canton Township.

USA Gymnastics board given 6 days to resign

The US Olympic Committee's CEO has asked all members of the USA Gymnastics board of directors to resign.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

