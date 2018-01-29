Local 4 News at Noon -- January 29, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what happened on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Winter Weather Advisory: 1-4 inches of snow expected in Metro Detroit

Snow showers this morning will slow down your morning commute as heavier snow bands in our North Zone will spill into the rest of Metro Detroit.

Vigil today for slain Detroit police Officer Glenn Doss

A vigil will be held Monday afternoon to honor the life of Detroit police Officer Glenn Doss.

House to vote on sexual abuse reporting bill

The House will take up a bill on Monday which, if implemented, will require that allegations and incidents of sexual abuse of minor and amateur athletes be reported to authorities.

Body found in trunk of burned car in Southwest Detroit

A body was found Monday in the trunk of a burned car in Southwest Detroit.

Carnage in Kabul adds to US challenges in Afghanistan

Afghans had only just observed a day of mourning for 103 people killed by an ambulance packed with explosives when attackers struck again, this time targeting a military base in the capital Kabul.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

