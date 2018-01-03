Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- January 3, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).
Shooting victim found in burning SUV on Detroit's east side
A person found in a burning car Wednesday morning in Detroit was shot to death. The burning SUV was found parked in a driveway about 3 a.m. on East Outer Drive near Elmdale Street.
Teen expected to be sentenced in fatal stabbing of father defending son in Huron Township
An 18-year-old Taylor man faces sentencing Wednesday morning after the last sentencing hearing was delayed in the fatal stabbing of a father who was defending his son in Huron Township.
Flint officials to provide water crisis update
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver is holding a news conference Wednesday to provide an update on the city's water crisis recovery effort.
Romaine lettuce possible source for multi-state E.coli outbreak, including 1 Michigan case
The CDC is investigating a multi-state outbreak of E. coli which they say could be linked to romaine lettuce.
11 dead from cold as East Coast braces for winter 'bomb cyclone'
A massive "bombogenesis" will wreak havoc on the Northeast this week, threatening hurricane-force winds in a region already crippled by deadly cold.
